National Anti-Terrorism Day 2025: Why India observes it every year on May 21, know history and importance India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day every year on May 21. Here's everything you should know about the significance and purpose of this day.

New Delhi:

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed every year on May 21 in India to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day is observed to raise awareness among people from all walks of life about the grave threats posed by terrorism and violence, and the impact these have on individuals, society, and the nation at large.

On Anti-Terrorism Day, all government offices and public institutions across India observe the day by taking an anti-terrorism pledge. The day is commemorated nationwide to pay tribute to the victims of various terrorist attacks and to reaffirm the nation's commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace and unity.

Anti-Terrorism Day: History

National Anti-Terrorism Day was officially declared on May 21, 1991, in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. He was the youngest Prime Minister of India and was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur near Chennai by a suicide bomber associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The then government led by Prime Minister VP Singh, decided to observe this day every year to honour the late Prime Minister and to raise awareness about the impact of terrorism.

Anti-Terrorism Day: Objective and Significance

The objective behind the observance of this Anti-Terrorism Day is to wean the people, especially the youth, from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing how it is prejudicial to the national interest.

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to foster peace, unity, humanity, and harmony among citizens. The day serves to raise awareness about the destructive and anti-social nature of terrorism, encouraging people to stand united against violence and extremism in all forms. The day also provides an occasion to honour the sacrifices made by the victims of terrorism and their families.

On this day, many NGOs, social and cultural organisations also organize their own programmes to highlight the ill effects of violence and terrorism. Anti-terrorism/anti-violence pledge is taken in all Government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions.

On the occasion, debates, discussions, symposia, seminars, lectures, etc. are held in schools, colleges and universities on the dangers of terrorism and violence.

Anti-Terrorism Day: Pledge

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

Also Read:

Also Read: