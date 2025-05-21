Operation Sindoor: Three delegations to leave today as India's global outreach on terrorism begins During their visit, these delegations will meet parliamentarians, ministers, government officials and think tanks in 33 countries to highlight how India has set a new normal in Operation Sindoor to emphatically tackle cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

Three of the seven all-party delegations, responsible for taking India’s stand against terrorism to the world, will leave on Wednesday as India's global outreach on terrorism begins after Operation Sindoor.

The first delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will visit UAE on Wednesday. Later, thhe delegation will visit Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. The other members in this delegation include Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manan Kumar Mishra, SS Ahluwalia, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The second delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha will visit Japan on May 22, South Korea on May 24, Singapore on May 27, Indonesia on May 28 and Malaysia on May 31. The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradan Barua, Dr Hemang Joshi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPM MP John Brittas, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and diplomat Mohan Kumar.

The third delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi will visit Russia on May 22, Slovenia on May 25, Greece on May 27, Latvia on May 29 and Spain on May 31. the delegation includes Samajwadi Party's Rajiv Rai, National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmed, BJP's Captain Brijesh Chauta, RJD's Premchand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and diplomats Manjeev Puri and Javed Ashraf.

It should be noted that seven delegations will embark on visits to various countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives over the next four days till May 25.

Of the total 51 political leaders in the seven delegations, 31 are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.

These members of the delegation are going abroad with a dossier highlighting Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

Delegations to meet parliamentarians of 33 countries

During their visit, these delegations will meet parliamentarians, ministers, government officials and think tanks in 33 countries to highlight how India has set a new normal in Operation Sindoor to emphatically tackle cross-border terrorism.

The first delegation was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday, while the rest of the outreach teams will be briefed on Wednesday.

Which delegation leaves today?

The first delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will leave for the UAE on Wednesday. Then it will also visit Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia later.

What were they told in the briefing?

As multi-party delegations leave for foreign capitals to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, their members were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the neighbouring country's role in terror strikes and India's commitment to punish the perpetrators as well as their masterminds.

Members, MPs and former parliamentarians, of three of the seven such delegations were briefed, and they are expected to meet government functionaries, including ministers, legislators, think tanks and media during their visits to different parts of the world.

While India is committed to peace, it will not tolerate any terror attacks on its soil and will hit back as part of its "new normal", Misri told them.

In a reference to Pakistan's offer of an independent probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Misri noted its earlier behaviour of ignoring evidence and doing little when India presented it with facts following other terror attacks, including 26/11 in Mumbai and in Pathankot in 2026, the sources said.