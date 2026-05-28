22-year-old student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada, body found near US border

Ottawa (Canada):

A 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat was allegedly stabbed to death in the Niagara region of Canada, police said. The victim, identified as Vidhi Megha, hailed from Borsad in Anand district.

Vidhi's body was discovered in the Niagara area near the US border after she had reportedly gone missing on May 15.

Pursuing education in Canada

Vidhi had been living in Canada to pursue her studies and was working alongside her education to support herself financially. She was also preparing to apply for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

She had reportedly gone missing on May 15. During the investigation, police found that the 22-year-old student had been stabbed to death.

Canadian authorities have registered a murder case and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Police officials said the suspect is expected to be arrested soon.

Similar incidents reported in past

The incident adds to a series of recent deaths involving Indian students in Canada. In December 2025, Shivank Awasthi, a 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, was shot dead near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus. His body was later found near Highland Creek Trail.

Earlier, in April 2025, Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student, died in Hamilton after being struck by a stray bullet while standing at a bus stop during a shootout between rival groups.

In another case in December 2024, Harshdeep Singh Antal, a 20-year-old Indian Sikh student, was shot dead in Edmonton while working part-time as a security guard at an apartment complex.

(Report: Nachiket Mehta)

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