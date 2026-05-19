Indian Protocol Officer found dead inside Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram

New Delhi:

An Indian protocol officer posted at India's Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, according to local media reports. The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, 38, a resident of Chandigarh who was serving as Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission. His body was reportedly discovered inside the office building located on Zakir Hossai Road in Chattogram's Khulshi area.

Body Found near bathroom door

According to local police officials, Dhar's body was found lying near the bathroom door inside a data entry room on the second floor of the building. Assistant Commissioner for Public Relations of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police said officers reached the spot after receiving information and completed the necessary formalities.

Police suspect that the officer may have suffered a cardiac arrest, though the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

No injury marks found during initial examination

The body was later taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Hospital authorities told local media that Dhar was brought dead to the facility. Doctors conducting the preliminary examination reportedly did not find any visible injury marks or suspicious signs on the body.

Officials said the final cause of death would become clear only after the autopsy report is completed. So far, there has been no official statement from the Indian side regarding the incident.

Authorities are now waiting for the autopsy findings, which are expected to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Dhar’s death. The incident has drawn attention due to the sensitive nature of the location, with investigators continuing to examine all aspects of the case.