15 dead, 10 injured after truck carrying labourers overturns in Bangladesh

Dhaka:

In a tragic accident, at least 15 people lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries after a truck carrying iron rods and extra passengers overturned on a major highway early Monday in central Bangladesh. The accident took place around 5 am at the Soratoil area in Tangail district, 83 km (52 miles) northwest of the nation's capital, Dhaka.

The official said most of the passengers were day labourers and were traveling to join their families for the Eid al-Adha.

Driver lost control

Local police chief Fuad Hossain said that the crash occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Hossain said the truck was carrying hitchhiking passengers and was travelling from Dhaka towards the northern region as people began travelling ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Thursday.

"The truck was carrying hitchhiking passengers and travelling from Dhaka to the northern region as vacationers began travelling ahead of the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha on Thursday. The truck overturned and killed them at the scene," he said.

Road accidents kill thousands every year

Meanwhile, the accident plunged the area into chaos and distress, with cries of anguish echoing through the locality. Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Witnesses told TV stations that they rushed to the scene after hearing noise and started rescuing passengers who got trapped.

It is worth noting that due to lax enforcement of traffic regulations, poor road conditions, and unskilled drivers, thousands of people lose their lives every year in road accidents in this country, which has a population of over 170 million.

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