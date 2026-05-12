Starmer loses first government member as pressure mounts for him to step down

New Delhi:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing the biggest political crisis of his leadership after losing the first member of his government amid growing calls for him to resign. The resignation has intensified unrest within the Labour Party, with dozens of MPs now openly questioning whether Starmer can continue leading the country.

The latest blow came after several government aides stepped down, arguing that the prime minister no longer has the confidence of the public or his own party. Their resignations have added to the pressure on Starmer following Labour’s disappointing performance in recent local and regional elections.

Labour MPs push for leadership change

More than 70 Labour MPs are reportedly urging Starmer to step aside, believing his promises of reform are no longer convincing voters frustrated by rising living costs and slow economic progress. Among those resigning was Joe Morris, an aide to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who publicly stated that Starmer had lost the trust needed to lead meaningful change. Other departing aides echoed similar concerns, saying the prime minister had lost authority within the party.

Calls for a “new leadership” also came from Melanie Ward and Naushabah Khan, who argued Labour now needs a fresh direction to rebuild public confidence before the political damage becomes irreversible.

The rebellion follows Labour’s crushing setbacks in local elections last week. The party lost support to both the hard-right Reform UK and the Green Party, while also suffering historic losses in Wales and struggling to gain ground in Scotland.

The results triggered panic inside Labour, with many MPs fearing Starmer’s leadership could cost the party future national elections despite its landslide victory in 2024 that ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer refuses to quit

Despite the growing backlash, Starmer has made it clear he has no intention of resigning. In a major speech on Monday, he admitted voters were frustrated with the state of the country and his government’s performance, but insisted he would prove critics wrong.

He promised a stronger and more ambitious agenda focused on economic growth, closer ties with Europe and reforms to key industries, including the full nationalisation of British Steel.

Starmer also warned Labour against repeating the instability seen under previous Conservative governments, arguing that constant leadership battles would only damage public trust further.

Who could replace Starmer?

Speculation is now growing over who could replace Starmer if pressure continues to build. Health Secretary Wes Streeting and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner are among the names frequently mentioned as possible contenders, although neither appears to have overwhelming support across the party.

For now, Starmer remains in office, but with resignations increasing and internal opposition hardening, his grip on power appears more fragile than ever.