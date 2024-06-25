Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM Benediktsson, discusses mental health, global issues

The founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Iceland PM Benediktsson also discussed the current situation in Europe. He also spoke about how the Art of Living is rehabilitating prisoners and gang members in Denmark with the 'Breathe Smart' programme to reduce the cycle of violence.

Edited By: India TV News Desk Reykjavík Published on: June 25, 2024 12:35 IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM Benediktsson.
Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM Benediktsson.

Reykjavik: Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson met with spiritual leader and Global Peace Ambassador Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Reykjavik on Monday. They discussed the critical role of mental health in individual and societal well-being. According to a press release, the founder of Art of Living and Prime Minister Benediktsson also exchanged views on the current European situation.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was welcomed by Prime Minister Benediktsson, after which they engaged in bilateral discussions. The release highlighted that their meeting focused on promoting peace in Europe, addressing mental health challenges, and prioritizing individual well-being for societal advancement.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar elaborated on the initiatives of the Art of Living Foundation, which uses established meditation and breathing techniques to alleviate stress, tension, and anxiety, fostering holistic physical and mental health. He also shared about the foundation's 'Breathe Smart' program in Denmark, aimed at rehabilitating prisoners and gang members to break the cycles of violence and drug addiction through inner peace and mutual care.

During their interaction, the Art of Living founder praised PM Benediktsson for Iceland's significant contributions to combatting climate change, noting that nearly all of Iceland's electricity is generated from renewable sources. The release added that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visit to Iceland followed his engagements at the United Nations in Geneva and preceded public events in the United States.

