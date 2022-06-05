Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti initiates dialogue on 'Peace & conflict', launches first brochure of World Peace Center

Follow us on Image Source : @AHIMSAVISHWABHARTI/FACEBOOK The special thing about this event was that this program was attended live by an audience from all over the world.

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti initiated a Global Dialogue on 'Peace & conflict' and also launched the first brochure of "World Peace Center". The event was attended by spiritual icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, peace ambassador Acharya Lokesh, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Sikh leader Satpal Singh and other eminent leaders of the United States.

The Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati expressed gratitude to the Jain Center of Southern California and the Jain community for its support. A special book on Acharya Lokesh's life was also released at the event.

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, founded by eminent Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, is an endeavour to spread the message of Peace, Harmony, Non-Violence and Brotherhood in the world. To build a society and nation free from violence, terrorism, exploitation, poverty, caste distinctions and communalism and to encourage human values.

Acharya Lokesh Muni brought in a spiritual revolution through the establishment of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati in 2005.

With the establishment of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, he started a strong movement against social evils like abortion of female child, drug addiction, Environmental Pollution etc.

The leader of this pioneering revolution Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni vowed that in order to reveal the strength of dharma, it should be integrated to spirituality, social service and made into a vehicle for eradicating social evils.

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti works for education, health and medicine, means of livelihood for the underprivileged and for enhancing spiritual experience in their lives through its branches all over India and in the United States of America.

