Fishermen issue become 'plague' for both countries, want to find solution: Sri Lankan President

New Delhi: Sri Lankan visiting Prime Minister Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday expressed willingness to resolve the issue of fishermen and added the issue has become a "plague" for both countries. "We also want to find a durable and sustainable solution to the fishermen's issue that has become a plague for both our countries. There are bottom trawling systems being adopted by the fishermen in that area and that needs to be put an end to because that will spell doom to this industry," he said.

Tamil Nadu shares international border with Sri Lanka. On several occasions, Sri Lankan authorities arrest Tamil Nadu fishermen who cross the border while catching fish. The issue remains a hot political topic in India, where several opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the External Affairs Ministry to highlight the issue with the Sri Lankan government.

The statement from Dissanayake came during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. "We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. We also talked about construction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamilians and fulfil its commitment to full implementation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and to conduct the Provincial Council Elections," PM said.

Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to raise fishermen issue

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take up the issue of the arrest of Indian fisherfolks by Sri Lankan authorities during the visit of the island nation's President Dissanayake to India. The Congress MP in his letter highlighted the plight of Indian fisherfolk currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails, and the loss of livelihood due to the impounding of fishing vessels by Sri Lankan Authorities.

"As we prepare to host the Sri Lankan President on his first official visit to India, I request the Indian government to kindly take up the persistent issue of the Indian fisherfolk who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary (IMBL), and secure their early release," Gandhi wrote in his letter. He also urged the Indian government to waive the fines imposed on fisherfolk and secure the release of impounded fishing vessels. He further requested the government to ensure Inter governmental mechanisms like the Joint Working Group meet regularly to resolve pending issues with Colombo. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in a three-day visit to India, from December 15 to 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

