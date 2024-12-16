PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Dissanayake at Hyderabad House in Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on his first international visit after assuming the office in September this year, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. Earlier, he was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the second day of his state visit to India. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Sri Lankan President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan. On his first state visit to India from December 15 to December 17, the Sri Lankan president also inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake introduced each other to their respective ministers, diplomats, and officers.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan received the Sri Lankan President in Delhi. Upon his arrival in Delhi, the visiting leader also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said that on his official visit to India, he had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He added, "Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President

Moreover, Jaishankar in his meeting with the Sri Lankan President on Sunday acknowledged the island nation's prominent role in India's Neighbourhood First policy as well as the SAGAR Outlook. The External Affairs Minister also stressed that Dissanayake's talks with PM Modi will facilitate greater cooperation between both countries.

