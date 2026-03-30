'Was made perfectly clear to Americans': Spain closes airspace for US aircraft involved in Iran war

Cartagena, Spain:

Amid speculations of US forces preparing for a ground invasion of Iran, Spain has decided to close its airspace for American planes involved in the conflict against the Islamic Republic, said the country's Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Monday. The Spanish government has been the most critical of the military action by the US and Israel in the Middle East.

"This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran," Robles was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. "I think everyone knows Spain's position; it's very clear."

Spanish PM draws parallels Iraq, Iran

The Spanish government, under Prime Minister Pedro S nchez, has consistently criticised American actions. Recently Pedro had drawn parallels between the Iraq war and the Iran conflict, saying the latter is 'far worse' than the former. Pedro even claimed that the US military had failed to failed to achieve its objectives in Iraq.

"This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper," he said in the Parliament on Monday. "This time, it's an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social and environmental goals."

Trump's frustration with Spain

Spain's move has irked President Donald Trump, who has said that the European nation does not have a "great leadership". The 79-year-old American leader has also threatened to cut off trade with Spain, stressing that the US does not want anything with them. But it seems that Trump's threats had an effect on Pedro's government in Spain.

Coming to the Iran war, a report by Washington Post has claimed that the US is preparing for a limited strike against the Middle East nation, which includes seizing Kharg island and raids near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has warned the US against ground invasions, saying American troops will be "food Persian Gulf sharks."

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