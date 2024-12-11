Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO South Korea’s ex-Defence chief Kim Yong Hyun attempts suicide using underwear after martial law arrest.

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted suicide in prison after being arrested in connection with last week's martial law. Authorities at the detention center in Seoul thwarted the attempt, and Kim is now in stable condition, according to Korea Correctional Service Commissioner Shin Yong Hae. Justice Minister Park Sung Jae confirmed the incident during a parliamentary committee meeting.

Kim was arrested early on Wednesday after a Seoul court issued a warrant accusing him of rebellion and abuse of power. His arrest marks the first time he has been formally detained in the investigation into the December 3 martial law decree.

Intensifying investigations and raids

Police have stepped up investigations into the martial law order, reportedly raiding Prime Minister Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Wednesday. Authorities are focusing on whether Yoon and others involved in the decree committed rebellion. Neither Yoon’s office nor the police officially confirmed the raid, although several local media outlets reported the action.

Political violence and attempted impeachment

The opposition Democratic Party plans to file another impeachment motion against President Yoon following his declaration of martial law, which is considered unconstitutional. Yoon narrowly escaped an earlier impeachment attempt after ruling party lawmakers rejected the election last Sunday.

Opposition leaders say Yoon's actions have destabilised South Korea, weakened its politics, strained foreign relations, and roiled financial markets. They allege that the martial law order was an explicit seizure of power to suppress dissent and obstruct parliament.

Deployment of troops to obstruct parliament

The martial law order issued included an order for the military in the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from calling on parliament to repeal the manifesto. Former Chief of Army Staff Kwak Jong Keun testified that Kim Yong Hyun ordered him to block parliamentarians. He also revealed that President Yoon himself had called on the military to “drag out lawmakers” by force.

Despite the deployment of troops, opposition lawmakers mobilised and unanimously managed to overturn the bill before dawn on 4 December.

Rebellion allegations against top officials

Several officials, including state police chief Cho Ji Ho and military intelligence officials, face sedition charges along with Yoon Kim. Evidence has emerged of a systematic imprisonment of political rivals and suppression of dissent under the cover of martial law.

Constitutional and public backlash

Legal experts and opposition groups said the martial law promulgation violated constitutional provisions, which only allow such actions in situations of war or comparable emergencies. Critics said the decree aimed to suppress parliament and opposition under the pretext of national security.

During the martial law announcement, Yoon’s harsh rhetoric calling for the elimination of “anti-state forces” was strongly condemned. Political tensions have been further exacerbated by the president’s continued friction with a liberal-controlled parliament.

