Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
  4. South Korea claims gunshots fired from North Korea hit post in DMZ

South Korea claims gunshots fired from North Korea hit post in DMZ

South Korea has claimed that multiple gunshots have been fired from the North Korean side. As per local media reports, officials have claimed that gunshots from North Korean guard posts hit the South Korean posts in the DMZ. 

Seoul Published on: May 03, 2020 9:06 IST
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border
Image Source : AP

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staffs in Seoul said that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

