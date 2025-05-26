US: 11 injured in South Carolina beach town shooting, no information on suspect The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Washington:

At least 11 people were hospitalised following a shooting on Sunday night (local time) in Little River, a beach town in South Carolina, according to local authorities. The shooting incident in Little River, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach, occurred around 9:30 pm on Sunday, according to a statement posted by the Horry County Police on social media.

The Horry County Police Department has yet to disclose the conditions of the individuals injured in the Little River shooting. According to police updates shared on social media, investigators were receiving reports of additional victims arriving at hospitals via private vehicles.

No information on suspect

Roughly 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and confirmed that there was no ongoing threat to the community. However, no information has been released so far regarding potential suspects or the motive behind the violence.

The shooting took place on a primarily residential street near the Intracoastal Waterway, which also hosts a few boating businesses.

Video footage from the scene captured a large emergency response, with numerous police cars and ambulances moving in and out of the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: