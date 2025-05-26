Trump calls Putin 'absolutely crazy' after Russia's largest drone attack on Ukraine Trump's remarks came after a deadly drone and missile attacks by Russia were launched in a single night on Ukraine.

Washington:

Former US President Donald Trump has called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "crazy" after Russia launched one of the biggest airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war. He also warned Moscow that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would "lead to the downfall of Russia."

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump made it clear he is losing patience with Putin, levelling some of his sharpest criticism at the Russian leader as Moscow pounded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles for a third straight night.

'He wants all of Ukraine..., will lead to Russia downfall'

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him! He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He's needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The US president warned that if Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will lead to the downfall of Russia! "Missiles and drones are being shot into cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I've always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and may be that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia," the US president added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Trump's Truth Social post

Trump slams Zelenskyy

Trump also pressed frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he is doing Ukraine "no favours" by the way he speaks. Additionally, Trump took a jab at his own predecessor, Joe Biden.

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his (Zelenskyy's) mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop. This is a war that would have never started if I were president. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's war, not 'Trump's,' I am only helping to put out the big and early fires, that have been started through gross incompetence and hatred," Trump wrote.

Russia's 'biggest' drone attack in Ukraine

A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions in the country for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said early Sunday. The scale of the onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making this the largest single attack of the more than three-years-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.

In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he told The Associated Press.

(With AP inputs)

