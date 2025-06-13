Six Iranian nuclear scientists martyred in Israeli airstrikes amid escalating regional tensions The Israeli government justified the strikes as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities, which were reportedly nearing weaponisation.

New Delhi:

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes have targeted key Iranian nuclear and military sites, resulting in the deaths of six prominent nuclear scientists and several senior military leaders. The operation, dubbed "Rising Lion," marks one of the most severe attacks on Iran's nuclear program in recent years.

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple targets

On June 13, 2025, Israeli forces launched a series of coordinated airstrikes across Iran, focusing on nuclear facilities and military leadership. The strikes included the Natanz uranium enrichment site and various military installations in Tehran. The Israeli government justified the operation as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Prominent nuclear scientists killed

Among the casualties are six Iranian nuclear scientists:

Fereydoun Abbasi – Former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and a member of Parliament.

Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi – Theoretical physicist and former rector of Shahid Beheshti University.

Abdulhamid Minouchehr – Nuclear scientist.

Ahmadreza Zolfaghari – Nuclear scientist.

Seyyed Amirhossein Faqhi – Nuclear scientist.

Motlabizadeh – Nuclear scientist.

These individuals were reportedly involved in Iran's nuclear program and were listed in annexes to U.N. Security Council Resolutions due to their roles in nuclear or ballistic missile activities.

Senior military leaders among the dead

The airstrikes also resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials:

Major General Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Major General Hossein Salami – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid – Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

These leaders played pivotal roles in Iran's military operations and strategic planning.

Iranian response and international reactions

Iran has vowed severe retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising "harsh retribution." The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no radiation leaks from the targeted facilities, including the Natanz enrichment site.

The attacks have significantly impacted diplomatic efforts, including scheduled US-Iran nuclear talks, which are now in jeopardy. The United States has denied involvement in the strikes but has expressed concern over the potential for broader regional conflict.

This development marks a critical juncture in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with the potential for further escalation and international ramifications.