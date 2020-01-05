Image Source : ANI Sikh youth killed in Pakistan's Peshawar

A Sikh youth identified as Ravinder Singh has been killed on Sunday by an unidentified person in Peshawar. The body was found in the area of Chamkani police station. Singh was the brother of a journalist, Harmeet Singh who was in Peshawar to do shopping.

According to a recent statement from Ministry of External Affair, India has strongly condemned the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar Pakistan that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of a Sikh girl.

"India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts," MEA said in a statement.

The incident comes immediately afther the mob attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. In India, BJP leaders have pointed to the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib to gather support for a controversial new law on citizenship that the government says gives hope to migrants who fled religious perscution in Pakistan and two other nations.

The Citizenship Amendment Act fast-tracks naturalisation for Pakistani, Afghan and Sikh illegal immigrants from six non-Muslim minority communities (including Sikhs and Hindus), who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

