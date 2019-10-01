Shocking! 14-yr-old girl dies in her sleep after phone left on charging explodes on her pillow

A 14-year-old girl in Kazakhstan killed after her charging smartphone overheated and exploded on her pillow while being plugged into the socket at night after she reportedly went to sleep listening to music.
Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, a schoolgirl, had gone to bed listening to music, with her phone put on charging resting on her pillow, at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.
She was found dead with the phone's battery exploded close to her head the following morning. Alua had suffered severe head injuries and she died instantly.
According to IBT reports, the forensic experts who investigated the case reportedly found out that mobile phone overheated while plugged in the socket and eventually exploded.
Alua's best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva took to social media and posted, 'I still cannot believe it.'
'You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever,' she posted on social media.
Nıkogda ne zabýdý 28.09.2019 💔 Alekam.... Моя маленькая Алека. Душа моя, самая лучшая, с детства вместе, представляешь без тебя мне очень плохо. Я уже скучаю, представляешь тебя нету рядом. Когда я плакала ты давала мне надежду помнишь? Когда со мной что то случилось ты всегда была рядом, помнишь? Теперь что чтоооооооо? Тебя нету рядом, мне сейчас так плохо брат 😭😭😭почему ты ушла навсегда? Я все еще неверю. Жааанм помнишь мы мечтали о многом 🤗Сабагымды беске битирип, окуыма тусип, Кудай каласа Алматыга барып, барлыгы дурс болп уйленсем..... Помнишь???? Тойымда маманын каснда бас кудаги болп барасн, абден тойлаймыз билимиз деген ким???? Почему брат? Почему? Ты понимаешь что у меня сердце разрывается? Ты видишь все, ты рядом я знаю. Помни я тебя очень сильно любила и дальше буду любить 😭😭😭😭😭😭Жанм скучаю.........
Alua's death was described as a 'tragic accident'. The manufacturer of the exploded phone was not disclosed.
Alua’s death isn’t the first related to mobile phones explosion. It's more often that one charges his or her phone at night, before bedtime but fogrt to unplug it before going to bed. However, these kinds of the practice turn out to be deadly.
As per reports, a Russian woman was killed when she dropped her mobile phone into the bath she was in while it was charging. 26-year-old Evgenia Shulyatyeva died at the scene, having been electrocuted.
