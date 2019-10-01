Shocking! 14-yr-old girl dies in her sleep after phone left on charging explodes on her pillow

Shocking! 14-yr-old girl dies in her sleep after charging phone explodes on her pillow

A 14-year-old girl in Kazakhstan killed after her charging smartphone overheated and exploded on her pillow while being plugged into the socket at night after she reportedly went to sleep listening to music.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, a schoolgirl, had gone to bed listening to music, with her phone put on charging resting on her pillow, at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

She was found dead with the phone's battery exploded close to her head the following morning. Alua had suffered severe head injuries and she died instantly.

According to IBT reports, the forensic experts who investigated the case reportedly found out that mobile phone overheated while plugged in the socket and eventually exploded.

Alua's best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva took to social media and posted, 'I still cannot believe it.'

'You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever,' she posted on social media.

Alua's death was described as a 'tragic accident'. The manufacturer of the exploded phone was not disclosed.

Alua’s death isn’t the first related to mobile phones explosion. It's more often that one charges his or her phone at night, before bedtime but fogrt to unplug it before going to bed. However, these kinds of the practice turn out to be deadly.

As per reports, a Russian woman was killed when she dropped her mobile phone into the bath she was in while it was charging. 26-year-old Evgenia Shulyatyeva died at the scene, having been electrocuted.

