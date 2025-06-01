Shehbaz Sharif admits Pakistan goes around world with 'begging bowl': 'Nations no longer expect us...' Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the statement while addressing members of the armed forces in Quetta.

Quetta:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the international community no longer expects Islamabad to approach them with a 'begging bowl' but rather seek to pursue relationships based on equal partnerships in trade, investment, and innovation.

He made the statement while addressing members of the armed forces in Quetta.

Sharif calls China a 'time-tested friend'

The Pakistani Prime Minister described China as a "time-tested" friend and emphasised that partner nations now expect Islamabad to engage with them in areas such as trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education, health, investments, and mutually beneficial ventures.

While addressing the armed forces in Quetta, Sharif said, "China is the most time-tested friend of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is one of the most reliable friends of Pakistan, and so are others, such as Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE. But let me point out abundantly here that they expect us now to engage them in trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education and health, investments, and profitable ventures mutually. They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl."

Sharif further said that both he and Field Marshal Asim Munir no longer want to carry the burden of dependency on their shoulders. "I am the last person, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, willing to carry this burden any longer on my shoulders, because ultimately it translates to the shoulders of this great nation," he said.

PM Sharif calls for the usage of Pakistani natural resources

Sharif emphasised that the key to overcoming Pakistan's economic challenges lies in effectively harnessing the nation's natural and human resources for productive and profitable ventures. He urged the citizens to make the most of these resources to drive national progress.

"So what is the answer? The answer is pure and simple that the natural resources, human resources, Allah Almighty has blessed us with, we must make full use of it and deploy them for these very profitable ventures," said the PM.

He further said Pakistan should come together, fight terrorism, and focus on growing exports instead of backing businesses that are not making money. "If we are able to defeat terrorism, if we are able to put the nation together which is united like never before, and if we are absolutely clear in our vision that we have to promote export growth, we must not promote those idling units in Pakistan, who are not making profits," Sharif added.

