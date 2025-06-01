India rebukes Shehbaz Sharif over Indus Treaty charge, says 'appalled by misuse' at UN glaciers' meet India strongly rebutted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks accusing New Delhi of violating the Indus Waters Treaty. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said it was Pakistan that was violating the treaty through its continued cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

India has accused Pakistan of violating the Indus Waters Treaty by fostering cross-border terrorism, stating that such actions directly hinder the treaty’s implementation. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh made the remarks during the first UN Conference on Glaciers, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday.

"We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemn such an attempt," Singh said, responding to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s earlier comments. Singh asserted that terrorism from Pakistan was itself a breach of the treaty’s spirit and provisions.

Call for reassessment of Indus treaty

The minister highlighted that fundamental changes since the 1960 signing of the treaty, such as climate change, population growth, technological advances, and persistent terrorism—necessitate a reassessment of obligations. He noted that the treaty was founded on goodwill and friendship, and that such principles were being undermined by Pakistan’s conduct.

Sharif criticises India for treaty suspension

Speaking at the same forum, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised India's recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He said India’s move, made unilaterally and “illegally,” threatened millions of lives. “We will not allow India to cross the red line by holding the treaty in abeyance for narrow political gains,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani daily Dawn.

Suspension following Pahalgam terror attack

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The move was part of a set of retaliatory measures targeting Pakistan for allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

UN glaciers conference focuses on water security

The three-day UN conference, concluding Saturday, seeks to raise global awareness about the role of glaciers in water sustainability and ecological balance. It is being attended by over 2,500 delegates from 80 UN member states and 70 international organisations.

