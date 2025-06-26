Shashi Tharoor's Moscow visit explained: His French rebuke to Pakistan, talks with Lavrov and more Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs as part of India’s wider diplomatic engagement, including post-Operation Sindoor outreach, is currently in Russia to attend the annual Primakov Readings - a leading international forum on foreign policy and global economic

Moscow:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his linguistic flair and foreign policy acumen, made headlines during his recent visit to Moscow, where he publicly criticised Pakistan's record on terrorism in fluent French. The remarks, made during the Primakov Readings, have since gone viral, with netizens praising Tharoor's deft blend of diplomacy, language, and principle. Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs as part of India’s wider diplomatic engagement, including post-Operation Sindoor outreach, is currently in Russia to attend the annual Primakov Readings - a leading international forum on foreign policy and global economic order.

Held in Moscow, the event draws strategic experts, diplomats and parliamentarians from over 40 countries. Named after former Russian prime minister and foreign minister Yevgeny Primakov, the platform is known for shaping dialogue on multipolarity, regional blocs and global security.

Tharoor calls out Pakistan's terror links in French

In one of the most discussed moments from the summit, Leonid Slutsky, chair of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party, floated the idea of hosting a six-nation parliamentary summit next year, with leaders from India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey to strengthen counter-terrorism coordination. Slutsky, speaking in French, said the forum must go beyond diplomatic talk and deliver action on terrorism.

Tharoor, responding in equally polished French, questioned the wisdom of inviting Pakistan - a country, he argued, that continues to shelter and sponsor terrorist groups.

"Il y a un pays qui, malheureusement, offre un refuge sûr à ces groupes terroristes," he said. (There is a country that, unfortunately, provides a safe haven to these terrorist groups.)

He went on to say: "Ils ont leur quartier général, ils forment des terroristes dans leur pays, les financent, les arment, et les envoient dans d'autres nations." (They have their headquarters, they train terrorists in their country, fund them, arm them, and send them to other nations.)

He concluded: "Il est difficile pour nous d'ignorer le fait qu'ils bénéficient d'un patronage au Pakistan." (It is difficult for us to ignore the fact that they enjoy patronage in Pakistan.)

The video of Tharoor’s remarks delivered fluently has since gone viral, earning him praise for his multilingual command and diplomatic clarity.

Meetings with Lavrov and Denisov

On the sidelines of the event, Tharoor met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also met former Russian Ambassador to the UN, Andrey Denisov, now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in Russia's Federation Council. "Enjoyed catching up with old friend Andrey Denisov," Tharoor said in another post, highlighting the continuity in India-Russia diplomatic ties.

A Broader Diplomatic Context

Tharoor’s intervention in Moscow comes in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, where 26 civilians were killed. India has since intensified its diplomatic outreach, building pressure on countries that, it says, provide support to terror outfits. Earlier this month, Tharoor led a multi-party delegation to the United States and four other nations to explain India’s position and share intelligence evidence on Pakistan-based groups. The Moscow visit is a part of a continued effort to consolidate international support against terrorism and assert India's strategic concerns on global platforms. With the counter-terrorism dialogue gaining traction, India's stance has remained clear, i.e., engagement must not come at the cost of principles.

Why it matters

Tharoor's intervention underscores India’s growing assertiveness in multilateral forums, particularly when it comes to terrorism. Notably, Tharoor’s fluency in French isn’t just anecdotal - in February 2025, he was conferred France’s highest civilian honour, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur. The award recognised his lifelong contributions to diplomacy, literature, and cross-cultural engagement. By using French, a UN language, he not only addressed Slutsky directly but also made sure his message reached a broader diplomatic audience. Whether in Washington, Geneva, or now Moscow, New Delhi is signalling that any multilateral consensus on terrorism must include a credible, unsparing assessment of Pakistan’s role.