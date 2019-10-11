Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Several people stabbed at Manchester Arndale shopping centre

Several people were stabbed at a busy shopping centre in the city of Manchester on Friday. Emergency services said at least four people have been injured in the incidents. There are no reports of any fatalities. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault but inquiries are on.

There is no indication of a terrorism link to the incident at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester city centre, the police said.

“Officers are in attendance and early inquiries suggest several people have been stabbed,” a GMP statement said.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken to custody for questioning,” the statement said.

The shopping centre was evacuated as police responded to reports of the stabbings. Social media posts show a large number of officers at the scene and the suspect being tasered.

