Several flights disrupted as British Airways faces 'technical issue'

Information from Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, shows some trans-Atlantic flights delayed Thursday by several hours.

London Updated on: November 21, 2019 19:16 IST
Information from Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, shows some trans-Atlantic flights delayed Thursday by several hours. The airline said in a statement that “our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights.” It didn’t disclose the nature of the issue. It is the latest in a series of systems failures suffered by the airline in recent years.

British Airways, which is owned by International Airlines Group (ICAGY), informed the passengers about the technical glitch on its website. 

 

In August, an IT glitch caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers. Travelers around the world also were stranded in May 2017 when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days.

British Airways meanwhile suffered strikes this summer that led to the cancellation of almost all its flights for days.

