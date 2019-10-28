Egypt Airport to receive first British Airways flight after 4-year ban

Image Source : AP IMAGE British airlines to resume flights to Egyptian city

Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday announced that Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport will receive the first British flight in December. The development comes days after the British government lifted a four-year ban on flights to the Red Sea resort city. According to a statement by the ministry, a British airline flight will begin operating its first flight from London to Sharm el-Sheikh in December, with 168 passengers on board.

The British airline will operate one flight a week until March 2020, the Xinhua news agency reported.

British flights to Sharm el-Sheik had been suspended after an Islamic State bombing brought down a Russian passenger plane in October 2015, leaving 224 tourists killed.

Egypt views the resumption of British flights as a strong push to Egyptian tourism that has been suffering after the Russian plane crash and security challenges.

Tourism is one of the main sources of national income and hard currency for Egypt, besides the revenues of the Suez Canal, the exports and the remittances of Egyptian expatriates.

It brought Egypt about 13 billion U.S. dollars in revenues in 2010 alone, when some 14.7 million tourists visited the country.

After years of recession, the tourism sector recovered, earning about 12.6 billion dollars in the fiscal year 2018/2019, compared with 9.8 billion dollars in the previous fiscal year, according to the Central Bank of Egypt.

