SCO Summit Day 2 LIVE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing high-profile event, Jaishankar to speak shortly

The plenary session proceedings began with an opening speech by Pakistan PM Shehbaz who chaired the summit, followed by speeches by the dignitaries. The session will conclude with a document-signing ceremony.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Islamabad Updated on: October 16, 2024 11:33 IST
PM Shehbaz addresses highly anticipated SCO summit
Image Source : DAWN PM Shehbaz addresses highly anticipated SCO summit

Islamabad: The second day of the much-awaited two-day Shan­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) Summit kicked off at Pakistan's Jinnah Convention Centre. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the summit as the current Chair of the Council of the Heads of Gover­n­ment.

After group photos, PM Shehbaz is currently giving opening remarks. A notable agenda of the day is “documents signing” before the prime minister offers the concluding remarks, reported  In the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming will brief the media about the highlights of the summit. This would be followed by "official luncheons" by PM Shehbaz. The meeting of the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Russia and China, is the highest-profile event hosted by the South Asian nation in years.

 

Live updates :SCO Summit LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Shehbaz Sharif asserts 'prosperity through unity' at SCO Summit, pledges commitment to regional peace

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the high-level Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Wednesday in Islamabad, where he advocated 'prosperity through unity' with assistance from all member-states and pledged commitment to regional peace and stability, enhanced connectivity and socio-economic development.

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Jaishankar poses for SCO family photo with other leaders ahead of meeting in Islamabad

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and other leaders posed for a family photo on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad. Pakistan PM Sharif had earlier welcomed Jaishankar at the venue of the SCO Meeting. Jaishankar is in Pakistan to participate in the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government being held today.

    India Tv - Jaishankar poses for SCO family photo with other l

    Image Source : ANIJaishankar poses for SCO family photo with other leaders ahead of meeting in Islamabad

     

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    SCO is another testament to the strength of our ties and collaboration among our diverse nations: Shehbaz

    Shehbaz Sharif termed the SCO summit “another testament to the strength of our ties and collaboration among our diverse nations”.

    “Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said Pakistan PM.

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Shehbaz Sharif speech at SCO Summit | HIGHLIGHTS

    It gives me immense pleasure to welcome our distinguished guests to Islamabad, the green and beautiful capital of Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif at SCO

    "Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of our people to ensure collective security and to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation for sustainable development and prosperity of the SCO region": Shehbaz Sharif at SCO

     

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PM Shehbaz addresses highly anticipated SCO summit

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently chairing the 23rd summit of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shan­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre.

     

