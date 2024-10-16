SCO Summit Day 2 LIVE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing high-profile event, Jaishankar to speak shortly

Follow us on Image Source : DAWN PM Shehbaz addresses highly anticipated SCO summit

Islamabad: The second day of the much-awaited two-day Shan­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) Summit kicked off at Pakistan's Jinnah Convention Centre. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the summit as the current Chair of the Council of the Heads of Gover­n­ment.

After group photos, PM Shehbaz is currently giving opening remarks. A notable agenda of the day is “documents signing” before the prime minister offers the concluding remarks, reported In the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming will brief the media about the highlights of the summit. This would be followed by "official luncheons" by PM Shehbaz. The meeting of the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Russia and China, is the highest-profile event hosted by the South Asian nation in years.