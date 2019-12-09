Image Source : AP PHOTO Saudi Arabia ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by gender, the country announced on Sunday. Previously, in Saudi Arabia it was mandatory for all restaurants to have one entrance for families and women and another for unaccompanied men, Al Jazeera reported.

The ministry of municipalities and rural affairs announced on Twitter on Sunday this would no longer be mandatory. It is not clear whether seating areas inside restaurants would also be eliminated.

The new action is in line with the many steps taken by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in recent months to ease restrictions in Saudi Arabia.

MBS removed bans on women driving and public entertainment.

