Satellite images show location where ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed

Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES World News Satellite images show exact compound where Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed

US troops carried out a special ops raid in a locked on location in Syria's Idlib district on Saturday and gunned down ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The raid was carried out in a compound near Barisha village of Idlib. Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company headquartered in Colorado, United States show the compound where Baghdadi breathed his last.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Baghdadi's death on Sunday, saying that the world is a much safer place now.

Image Source : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES Raid site

As per reports, the US military think tank was surprised by the presence of the top ISIS chief in Idlib area, considering it is under the control of rival Qaeda groups and is hundreds of miles from the Islamic State's former territory along the border between Syria and Iraq.

Baghdadi also found himself a roof far away from the region of Syria recently invaded by Turkish forces. According to reports, the Kurdish intelligence worked closely with US intelligence to locate al-Baghdadi's hideout.

At its peak, ISIS ruled a large chunk of land between Syria and Iraq, controlled major cities in the region like Mosul and Raqqa. At one point of time, the Islamic State ruled a territory of the size of Britain and controlled the lives of 12 million people. US-led alliance pushed back ISIS town after town in a bloody war that has been going on for years and has claimed countless lives.

Even without territorial control, the ISIS has carried out major terror attacks around the globe including the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Al-Baghdadi might be gone but several top leaders of ISIS think tank are still alive. Moreover, the group has already named a successor for Baghdadi.

Image Source : IHS MARKIT ISIS controlled territory 2015 vs 2019

