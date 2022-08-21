Follow us on Image Source : AP/ANI Daughter of 'Putin's brain' Alexander Dugin dies in car blast allegedly planned to kill him

Russian nationalist ideologist and President Vladimir Putin's close aide Alexander Dugin's daughter Daria Dugina was killed in a car blast that was originally planned to kill Alexander. Also known as 'Putin's brain', Alexander Dugin is a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine.

His 29-year-old daughter was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic that is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin.”

The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car. No suspects were immediately identified.

TASS news agency reported the incident quoting Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and the person familiar with her, who said, "Yes, a very adverse event; I knew Darya personally," Krasnov said on Sunday. The exploded car belongs to Alexander Dugin, he noted.

"This was the father’s vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," Krasnov said further, as per the Russian news agency.

Meanwhile, citing a news outlet Baza’s Telegram channel, New York Post reported that the far-right ideologue’s daughter was instantly killed when a bomb went off that was intended to take out her father.

(Inputs from AP, ANI)

