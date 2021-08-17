Russian prototype military transport aircraft crashes with 3 onboard | Tragic video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@RT_COM The plane nosedived into the ground with one engine on fire.

Russia plane crash video: A Russian military transport aircraft with three people onboard crashed on Tuesday. According to reports, the prototype Ilyushin Il-112V was on test flight when it crashed. A video of the horrific crash is being circulated widely on social media.

The mobile video shows the aircraft flying at low altitude with at least one of the engines on fire. With one of the wings on fire, the plane tries to make a go around and it suddenly takes sharp turn. The aircraft then suddenly nosedives to the ground resulting in a huge blast.

VIDEO: When group of Afghan Air Force pilots fled to Uzbekistan in 2 helicopters

Thick black smokes could be seen rising from the crash site in the video.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to reports, Ilyushin Il-112V is being developed by United Aircraft Corporation. The company plans to replace the ageing Antonov An-26 with Il-112V.

On August 14, a firefighting plane from Russia crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in southern Turkey, killing the eight crew members and emergency workers aboard.

The Russian Defence Ministry said five Russian and three Turkish citizens were on the amphibious Beriev Be-200, which crashed while trying to land in Turkey's Adana province.

Latest World News