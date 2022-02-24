Ukraine reports over 75 causalities including civilians, hours after Russian attack

Follow us on Image Source : AP A woman takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine, over 75 have been killed - not just soldiers, but civilians too. An adviser to Ukraine’s president said that about 40 people have been killed, and dozens were wounded so far in the Russian attack on the country.

A plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down in the Kyiv region, killing 10 people and wounding 10 wounded in Odesa, officials had said. In an earlier attack, 18 were reportedly killed, news agency AFP reported.

In Donetsk, three civilians were killed in a shelling attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine had claimed that 50 Russian soldiers were killed as they invaded the country.

Amidst the bloodshed, Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky has urged global leaders to provide defense assistance and help protect its airspace from Russia. However, NATO said that they will not send any alliance troops to Ukraine. Several leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Macron have condemned the attacks, while China chose a different path. China's spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying accused the United States of ‘inciting war’ in Ukraine.

Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe.

