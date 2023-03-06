'War's turning point soon': Russia to run out of ammunitions by end of spring, claims Ukraine intel chief

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut.

Russia-Ukraine war: The Russian forces are wasting huge amounts of human resources, armaments, and materials in the ongoing war against Ukraine but they will soon run out of ammo "very soon", claimed Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

While speaking to USA Today, Budanov claimed that the aggressor will likely run out of ammunition by late spring. However, he did not elaborate to establish his claims. According to the intelligence chief, the "upcoming" battle will be the decisive one and added it would decide the fate of both nations. He maintained that the spring battle would be a "turning point".

Russia may run out of money by next year'

Earlier last week, a Russian oligarch made a big claim wherein he asserted that Moscow would run out of money by 2024. According to outspoken Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the country would plunge into further economic crisis, if it does not attract foreign investments.

"There will be no money already next year, we need foreign investors," CNN quoted the oligarch as saying at an economic conference in Siberia on Thursday. His comments came nearly a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the country's economy was performing "well" despite the fact it has been facing multiple Western and European Union-imposed sanctions for more than a year now.

Russian budget deficit rises by more than $23 billion

The Russian head's contradictory statement came despite knowing that the economic output shrank 2.1% last year. Several economic pundits claimed that the trend would continue even this year.

It is worth mentioning ever since Moscow started a full-fledged war against Kyiv, the United States and the EU imposed sanctions on the country's core industry (energy), resulting in a contraction in the economy. In the past year, Moscow's government revenue plunged 35%, while expenditures jumped 59%, leading to a budget deficit of about 1,761 billion rubles ($23.3 billion).

