Tuesday, April 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council today
Live now

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council today

Of the more than 4 million refugees that have fled Ukraine, over 2.4 million have crossed into Poland. While many have traveled onward throughout Europe, plenty have stayed in Poland which is offering free temporary accommodation, medical care, education and some social benefits. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2022 6:19 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions, and Russia’s suspension from the U.N.’s premiere human rights body, the Human Rights Council. According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council for the first time at a meeting Tuesday that is certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News