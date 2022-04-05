Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions, and Russia’s suspension from the U.N.’s premiere human rights body, the Human Rights Council. According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council for the first time at a meeting Tuesday that is certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

Latest World News