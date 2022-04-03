Sunday, April 03, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

About 500 refugees from eastern Ukraine, including 99 children and 12 people with disabilities, arrived in the Russian city of Kazan by train overnight. In towns and cities surrounding Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2022 6:26 IST
Ukraine and its Western allies have reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelenskyy said he expects departed towns to endure missile and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense. Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than a month and suffered some of the war’s worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theater that was sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and they face dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Italy's economy hit hard by Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Italy is among the countries hardest hit by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with rising energy prices weighing heavily on the country's post-pandemic economic recovery.

    The ratings company Standard & Poor's revised down Italy's annual growth rate from 4.7 to 3.1 per cent this week in the light of the conflict and "the resulting surge in commodity prices", Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Draft documents ready for discussion by presidents: Ukrainian Chief Negotiator

    The draft agreements that were discussed during the meeting in Istanbul this week are now ready for discussion by the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia said.

    The draft has been "developed enough to conduct direct consultations between the two leaders of the countries," Arakhamia was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying on Saturday.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Egypt seeks France's support to mitigate Russia-Ukraine conflict's economic repercussions

    Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has urged France, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, to "provide economic and political support to Egypt" to deal with the repercussions of the Ukraine crisis, according to a statement of Egypt's Foreign Ministry.

    Shoukry made the remarks during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation amid the global impact of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in the statement.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine spends $10bn a month on conflict with Russia

    Ukraine spends about $10 billion per month on the conflict with Russia, the presidential press service said.

    "The Ukrainian state spends about $10 billion a month on hostilities," said a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website on Saturday, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

    Among Ukraine's sources of expenditure financing, the statement named the country's own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine's international partners, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    208 detained in anti-war protests in Russia

    A Russian group that monitors political arrests says 208 people were detained in demonstrations held Saturday across the country protesting Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The OVD-Info group said demonstrations took place in 17 Russian cities, from Siberia to the more densely populated west. More than 70 people were were detained in Moscow and a similar number in St. Petersburg, the organization said.

    Video released by another group that monitors protests, Avtozak, showed some detainees being led to police prisoner transports as they smiled and carried flowers. Others were shown to be more harshly forced into the transports, bent over with their arms pinioned behind them.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    New radio station helps Ukrainian refugees adapt in Prague

     new Prague-based internet radio station has started to broadcast news, information and music tailored to the day-to-day concerns of some 300,000 Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the Czech Republic since Russia launched its military assault against Ukraine.

    In a studio at the heart of the Czech capital, radio veterans work together with absolute beginners to provide the refugees with what they need to know to settle as smoothly as possible in a new country.

    The staff of 10 combines people who have fled Ukraine in recent weeks with those who have been living abroad for years. No matter who they are, their common goal is to help fellow Ukrainians and their homeland facing the brutal Russian invasion.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine says 765 evacuate besieged Mariupol

    Ukraine's deputy prime minister says 765 residents managed to make it out of Mariupol in private vehicles on Sunday while a team of humanitarian workers is yet to reach the hard-hit city.

    Iryna Vereshchuk said the residents reached Zaporizhzhia, a city 140 miles (226 kilometers) to the northwest.

    Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross said a team with three vehicles and nine staff members had planned to get into Mariupol, scene of some of the war's worst attacks, on Saturday to evacuate residents. The Red Cross said it could not carry out the operation Friday because it did not receive assurances the route was safe. City authorities said the Russians blocked access to the city.

  • Apr 03, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukrainian troops fear traps, move cautiously

    Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of Kyiv on Sunday, even amid fears that Russian forces left booby-trapped explosives.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.” His claims could not be independently verified.

    Ukrainian troops took up positions in the town of Bucha, and were stationed at the entrance of Antonov Airport in Hostomel after retaking territory from Russian forces.

