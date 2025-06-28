Russia: Trainer aircraft, Yakovlev Yak-18T, crash near Moscow claims four lives The Yak-18T, widely used by flying clubs across the former Soviet Union, is primarily employed for training civil aviation pilots. Renowned for its sturdy build and user-friendly handling, the recent crash has reignited concerns over the airworthiness and aging condition of such training aircraft.

Moscow:

A light trainer aircraft crashed in the Kolomna district of Moscow region on Saturday (June 28), killing all four people on board, including crew and trainees, according to a statement from Russia’s Disaster Management Ministry.

The aircraft, identified as a Yakovlev Yak-18T, was reportedly performing an aerobatic maneuver when it suffered an engine failure and crashed into a field, subsequently bursting into flames. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but none of the passengers survived. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage on the ground, officials confirmed.

No flight clearance reportedly issued

While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, local media reports suggest that the aircraft may not have had official flight clearance at the time of takeoff. This has raised serious questions about regulatory oversight and safety procedures at civilian training facilities.

Prosecutor's office begins investigation

The Prosecutor's Office has initiated a formal investigation into the crash to determine whether negligence or procedural violations were involved.

Yak-18T: A widely used trainer across former Soviet states

The Yak-18T is a popular model among flying clubs across the former Soviet Union and is primarily used for training civil aviation pilots. Known for its robust design and ease of handling, the crash has sparked renewed debate about the age and safety of such training aircraft still in operation.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed, and further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

