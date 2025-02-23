Russia launches record number of drones on Ukraine day before war's 3rd anniversary Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's air force said 138 drones had been shot down over 13 Ukrainian regions, with 119 more lost en route to their targets.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launched a record number of strike drones into Ukraine in an overnight attack on Saturday, the largest drone attack of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday. The attack came just a day before the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The attack came as leaders in Kyiv and across Europe are seeking to navigate rapid changes in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, who in a matter of days has upended years of firm support for Ukraine, leading to fears that he would join with Moscow to force a settlement to the war without involving Ukraine and its European backers.

Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine

In an X post, Zelenskyy said 267 strike drones had been sent in what he called the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukrainian cities and villages. "On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine — the largest attack since Iranian drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages," he said.

Ukraine's air force reported that 138 drones were shot down across 13 regions, while 119 others failed to reach their targets. This marks one of the most extensive drone assaults since the start of the war.

One person killed in missile strike

According to the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, three ballistic missiles had also been fired, the air force said. One person was killed in a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Zelenskyy said that in total, nearly 1,150 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types, were launched by Russia at Ukraine in the past week.

The President thanked those operating Ukraine's air defences, and called on the country's foreign allies to stand united to secure a "just and lasting peace". "This is achievable through the unity of all partners — we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace."

(With AP inputs)

