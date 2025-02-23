Muhammad Yunus invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for Starlink satellite service launch Earlier, Muhammad Yunus held an extensive telephonic discussion with Elon Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite internet services in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has invited top US businessman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit the country and launch the Starlink satellite internet service. In a letter on February 19, Yunus told Musk that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet young Bangladeshi men and women who would be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology.

Yunus's letter to Musk

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future," he said in the letter.

"Integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure will have a transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities," the letter said.

Yunus also instructed his High Representative, Khalilur Rahman, to work closely with his SpaceX team to complete the necessary preparations for Starlink's launch in Bangladesh within the next 90 working days.

Yunus-Musk phone call

On February 13, Yunus had an extensive telephonic discussion with Musk to explore potential collaboration and advance the introduction of Starlink satellite internet services in Bangladesh.

Yunus also invited Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, emphasizing the initiative's importance for national development. Musk responded positively to the invitation.

"I look forward to it," Musk responded at the time.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: France: 1 dead, 3 injured in knife attack at Mulhouse market, Macron calls it 'Islamist terrorism'

Also Read: Pope Francis in critical condition amid prolonged respiratory crisis, sepsis threat loons