'Leaked' chats suggest Ashley St Clair planned to 'baby trap' Elon Musk, reports claim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reacted to accusations made by influencer Ashley St Clair, who claimed that she secretly gave birth to Musk's child. The controversy began after leaked messages from 2023 surfaced, in which St Clair allegedly detailed her plans to "seduce" Musk to have his baby.

St Clair, 26, has now reportedly filed for full custody of the child and requested a court-ordered genetic test to confirm Musk's paternity. The influencer also leaked private text messages that she reportedly exchanged with Musk, which have sparked widespread media attention.

The situation took an unexpected turn when fellow MAGA influencer Isabella Moody shared what she claimed were text messages from St Clair. According to Moody, these exchanges, sent in May 2023, showed St Clair's clear intention to have a child with Musk.

According to reports, one of the messages allegedly reads, "Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies. I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, and get in a rocket to see what's up." Another message reportedly showed St Clair asking for advice on how to "seduce Elon Musk."

Moody, who shared the texts on social media, stated, "I wasn't going to post these, but now Ashley has leaked her private messages with Elon Musk after claiming she 'wanted privacy,' here's more proof she planned to baby trap him."

While Musk has not issued an official statement on the matter, he previously responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that St Clair had been plotting to have his child for years. His response? A single word: "Whoa."

St Clair, who insists that their alleged relationship began through direct messages, has now filed a legal request for a court order to confirm the child's paternity. She is also seeking full custody.

Despite the swirling allegations, Musk has remained largely silent, neither confirming nor denying St Clair's claims. The legal battle continues as the influencer pursues her claim for custody and a genetic test to settle the matter.