Russia after PM Modi-Putin talks: 'Gave assessment of Ukraine's destructive line'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, their first conversation days after the Indian leader embarked on a seven-hour trip to war-torn Ukraine. PM Modi also shared the insights of his visit to Ukraine, which was hailed as India's "diplomatic balancing act", and reiterated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward towards any resolution.

The Kremlin said PM Modi informed Putin about his recent visit to Ukraine, and expressed his interest in contributing to a diplomatic settlement of the situation. "For his part, Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, outlining the key Russian approaches to ways to resolve the conflict," read a statement from Putin's office.

The Kremlin also mentioned the issues of "practical implementation of agreements" in the trade and economic areas following PM Modi's visit to Russia in July. "Satisfaction was expressed with the level of interaction between the two countries in BRICS. Narendra Modi confirmed his readiness to take part in the association's summit held under the Russian chairmanship in Kazan in October 2024. It was agreed to continue bilateral contacts at various levels," it added.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Biden speaks to PM Modi

In his conversation with Biden, PM Modi briefed him on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability. The two world leaders spoke on Monday as the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh remain tense -- due to a prolonged war with Russia in the former, and violent protests in the latter.

"The President commended the prime minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector," said the White House in a statement. Biden and Modi affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, based on the UN Charter.

This was the first call between the two leaders after Modi’s trip to Russia, Poland, and Ukraine, as well as the recent developments in Bangladesh.

PM Modi's Ukraine visit

Prime Minister Modi was on a day-long visit to Ukraine on August 23 which followed a trip to Poland. He became the first Indian PM to visit Ukraine since its independence. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and offered to provide assistance in bringing peace to the region. He also promised that India would always stand with Ukraine for humanitarian assistance.

PM Modi noted that India did stay away from the war between Russia and Ukraine, but stressed that it was "never neutral" and was always "in favour of peace". India and Ukraine also signed four agreements on agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance.

"Today, history was made. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi made his first visit to Ukraine since our country's independence day, on the eve of our Independence Day. TToday, we reached an agreement on four documents between Ukraine and India, covering the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture," Zelenskyy said after his talks with PM Modi.

"India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this is critical because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter," he added. Notably, PM Modi's first-ever visit to Ukraine followed a trip to Moscow in July that elicited fierce criticism from Zelenskyy who said it was a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day."

PM Modi and Putin had committed to strengthen bilateral and trade relations, and advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. Putin had lauded PM Modi's efforts to bring a diplomatic solution to the war that has been raging for two-and-a-half years.

ALSO READ | Russian President Putin speaks to PM Modi in first conversation after Indian leader visited Ukraine