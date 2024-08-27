Russian President Putin speaks to PM Modi in first conversation after Indian leader visited Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PM Modi with Putin in Moscow.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said without providing immediate details. PM Modi visited Ukraine last week and discussed the situation there, among other topics, with US President Joe Biden on Monday. The latest conversation between the two leaders came nearly four days after PM Modi visited war-torn Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During his conversation with the Ukrainian leader, he reiterated to resolve the war with dialogue and diplomacy.

According to an official statement, the two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. PM Modi also shared the insights of his visit to Ukraine, which was hailed as India's "diplomatic balancing act", and reiterated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward towards any resolution.

The Prime Minister also recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit. They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch in the future.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Biden speaks to PM Modi

In his conversation with Biden, PM Modi briefed him on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability. The two world leaders spoke on Monday as the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh remain tense -- due to prolonged war with Russia in the former, and violent protests in the latter.

"The President commended the prime minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector," said the White House in a statement. Biden and Modi affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, based on the UN Charter.

This was the first call between the two leaders after Modi’s trip to Russia, Poland and Ukraine and the recent developments in Bangladesh.

PM Modi's Ukraine visit

Prime Minister Modi was on a day-long visit to Ukraine on August 23 which followed a trip to Poland. He became the first Indian PM to visit Ukraine since its independence. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and offered to provide assistance in bringing peace to the region. He also promised that India will always stand with Ukraine for humanitarian assistance.

PM Modi noted that India did stay away from the war between Russia and Ukraine, but stressed that it was "never neutral" and was always "in favour of peace". India and Ukraine also signed four agreements on agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance.

Notably, PM Modi's first-ever visit to Ukraine followed a trip to Moscow in July that elicited fierce criticism from Zelenskyy who said it was a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day." PM Modi and Putin had committed to strengthen bilateral and trade relations, and advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

