Riots erupt in French cities after France loses to Argentina in FIFA World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ELISA4FREEDOM Riots erupted in France after the country lost the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Argentina.

Riots broke out in several cities across France after the country lost to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, local media reported.

Thousands of football fans took to the streets of Paris, Nice, and Lyon to show their frustration over France's loss after Argentina secured a dramatic 4-2 win in a penalty shootout.

Several videos have surfaced online that show police trying to control the public who are on a rampage. The public was seen causing huge commotion and chaos on the streets. There have also been reports of clashes between the cops and protestors.

Reports suggest that law enforcers had to use tear gas to disperse the fans as they attacked the cops with firecrackers and rocks.

Just a day earlier, Argentina picked up the World Cup after 36 years. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Now there's no debate.

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer's greatest-ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared. Messi achieved what Maradona did in 1986 and dominated a World Cup for Argentina. The torch will one day pass to Mbappé, whose late goals lit up one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament's 92-year history and emulated Geoff Hurst's hat trick for England in 1966, but not just yet.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina vs France Highlights: Argentina are World Champions

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Lionel Messi accomplish his ultimate dream as Argentina and France clash?

Latest World News