Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ARG vs FRAN, FIFA World Cup Finals 2022

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina Vs France Latest scores & updates: It is Messi vs Mbappe at Lusail Stadium, Qatar

The world has it's eyes on Lusail Stadium as France and Argentina clash aginst each other for the ultimate soccer prize, the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe will look to win his second consecutive World Cup. Whereas for Messi, it is his last dance and he will give everything he has to bow out of the international arena with the World Cup

Latest Sports News