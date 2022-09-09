Queen Elizabeth II death: Indian leaders express condolences over British monarch's demise

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday (September 8) at 96. Condolences poured in from the political fraternity across the globe, including Indian leaders. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the solemn occasion and said that the "world has lost a great personality". "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership".

Latest World News