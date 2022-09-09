Friday, September 09, 2022
     
  4. Queen Elizabeth II death: Indian leaders express condolences over British monarch's demise
Queen Elizabeth II death: President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the solemn occasion and said that the "world has lost a great personality".

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 London Published on: September 09, 2022 7:35 IST
queen elizabeth
Image Source : AP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday (September 8) at 96. Condolences poured in from the political fraternity across the globe, including Indian leaders. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the solemn occasion and said that the "world has lost a great personality". "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership".

 

Live updates :Queen Elizabeth passes away

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Liz Truss will be the first member of the government to make a statement

    Ten days after Queen's death, the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first member of the government to make a statement. Subsequently, Liz Truss will hold an audience with the new king, and King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation.

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    With Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland, Operation Unicorn is underway

    The British government's "Operation Unicorn" is underway following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, Scotland. The UK authorities had devised Operation London Bridge to manage events during the first 10 days between the Queen's death and the funeral. They had thought of Operation Unicorn in case the queen died in Scotland.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "It is a tremendous loss for the people of England and the world": Piyush Goyal

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "We're very sad to hear about the death": Mumbai Dabbawala Association Chairman

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family": Rahul Gandhi

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "I will never forget her warmth and kindness": PM Modi

  • Sep 09, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "The world has lost a great personality": President Murmu

