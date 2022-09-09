What is Operation Unicorn, planned even before Queen Elizabeth II's death?

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London.

The government had thought of "Operation Unicorn", even before the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8, as she peacefully passed away in Balmoral, Scotland. Soon after her death, the British government's "Operation Unicorn" was activated. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement on Thursday.

The government had thought of "Operation Unicorn", even before the Queen's death, and it was supposed to be activated in case she died in Scotland. The palace had decided to name the operation after Scotland's national animal if the monarch died in Scotland, reported news agency AFP.

Some preparations under the operation have already begun, as shortly before the Palace announced the Queen's death, BBC presenters changed into black attire, black suits and ties, as part of 'Operation London Bridge'.

"London bridge is down"

As per one official memo, the code for conveying the message of the Queen's death is "London bridge is down." What will follow is a vast security operation to manage crowds and travel chaos, the report said. According to documents seen by Politico, the Royal family will next announce plans for the Queen's funeral.

Thursday will be declared as "D-Day" and each following day leading up to the funeral will be referred to as "D+1," "D+2" till the tenth of her death.

Liz Truss will be first to make statement

Ten days after Queen's death, the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first member of the government to make a statement. Aside from the statement from the PM and other members of the government, gun salutes will be arranged at all saluting stations.

Subsequently, Liz Truss will hold an audience with the new king, and King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation.

Queen to be buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Thereafter, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

