Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit India on February 17-18

Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit India on February 17-18

Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who will be on a state visit to India, will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 20:03 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 20:03 IST
PM Modi with Qatar Amir
Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Qatar Amir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will be on a state visit to India on 17-18 February. The Amir will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. 

The MEA added that the Amir will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18 February 2025. He will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions between India and Qatar are expected to cover various aspects of the bilateral relations.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement