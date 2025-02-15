Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit India on February 17-18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Qatar Amir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will be on a state visit to India on 17-18 February. The Amir will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

The MEA added that the Amir will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18 February 2025. He will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions between India and Qatar are expected to cover various aspects of the bilateral relations.