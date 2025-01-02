EAM Jaishankar meets Qatari PM, reviews bilateral relations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Qatar, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Jaishankar, in his first diplomatic engagement this year, reviewed the bilateral cooperation between India and Qatar and discussed the current regional and global developments with the Qatari leadership.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments."

The visit will see both sides review several aspects of New Delhi-Doha relations, spanning trade, investment, security, energy, cultural and people-to-people contact, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

(With agency inputs)