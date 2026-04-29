Putin, Trump hold lengthy telephonic conversation; discuss Iran war, White House shooting in 1.5-hour call

Moscow:

A high-stakes telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump stretched well over an hour and a half, with both leaders discussing some of the most critical global flashpoints, as per AFP. According to the Kremlin, the interaction was "friendly and businesslike". The Kremlin confirmed that the two leaders placed significant emphasis on developments in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing war involving Iran. Putin's top diplomatic aide, Yuri Ushakov, briefed reporters that the leaders "paid particular attention to the situation regarding Iran and in the Persian Gulf."

During the call, Putin informed Trump that he was prepared to announce a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Victory Day period (May 9), a proposal that Trump supported, as per the Kremlin. The Russian side also stated that Putin warned of "extremely damaging consequences" if the United States and Israel engage in further military action in the Middle East. According to the Kremlin, both leaders shared similar views on the conduct of the government led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which they believe is contributing to a prolonged conflict. The conversation concluded on a cordial note, with Putin and Trump exchanging a warm goodbye, the Kremlin added.

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Putin

This comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the cooperation between Russia and Iran is expanding even as the region is in major flux, as he welcomed Moscow's solidarity and support to Tehran amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US. Araghchi's statement came after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Monday (April 27). "Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," he said in a post on X.

Russia terms meeting 'constructive and practical'

According to Russian media, Araghchi's meeting with President Putin lasted nearly two hours. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who attended the meeting, described it as "constructive and practical". The Iranian minister arrived in Russia after a whirlwind trip to Islamabad, which, according to him, was "very productive" and involved "good consultations" with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Talking to Russian media, Araghchi said that the United States failed to achieve any of its objectives in its recent war against Iran, PTI reported.

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