PTI launches surprise protest in Lahore, demands Imran Khan's release amid rising political tensions The PTI is gearing up to launch a massive drive from August 5 across the country to press the Shehbaz Sharif government and military establishment to free Khan.

New Delhi:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has unofficially launched a protest movement from Lahore demanding the release of its incarcerated leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, nearly two weeks ahead of its previously announced schedule. The sudden initiation of the campaign has heightened political tensions across Lahore and drawn swift action from law enforcement.

Movement begins ahead of schedule

While PTI had earlier announced a nationwide protest campaign starting August 5, party leaders began mobilising supporters over the weekend. Late Saturday night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and senior PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in Lahore along with other party leaders and declared the beginning of the "Release Imran Khan Movement."

The party aims to ramp up pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif government and Pakistan’s military establishment to secure Khan’s release, as the former premier remains behind bars since August 2023 on multiple legal charges.

Increased police vigilance, arrests reported

As PTI initiated its campaign, police forces across Lahore were placed on high alert. Authorities reportedly carried out a series of pre-emptive arrests to thwart the planned demonstrations. According to PTI spokespeople, at least 20 workers were taken into custody while gathering at various locations in the city to welcome party leaders.

"Punjab Police have been raiding homes of PTI leaders and activists across Lahore and other parts of the province to prevent them from joining the protests," a PTI spokesperson said on Sunday.

While a Punjab Police spokesperson denied making any arrests, a senior police source told Press Trust of India (PTI) that at least 20 PTI supporters had indeed been detained in Lahore and surrounding areas.

Rising political tensions in Lahore

Lahore has emerged as the centre of political activity as PTI leaders gather in the Raiwind area, near the residence of the influential Sharif family, to strategise and coordinate the protest movement. Speaking to local party members, Gandapur said, "Any protest that begins in Lahore has a record of succeeding across the country. This one will be no different."

He urged all PTI leaders and supporters to escalate the protest movement to its peak by August 5, the date initially announced for the nationwide campaign.

Imran Khan's incarceration and legal battles

The 72-year-old Imran Khan, a former cricket superstar turned politician, has been imprisoned since August last year following a slew of legal cases filed against him. His party has consistently claimed that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at sidelining him ahead of elections.

As the protest movement gains momentum, observers anticipate heightened political confrontation in the coming weeks, with PTI gearing up for a full-fledged national campaign demanding Khan’s release.