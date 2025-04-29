Pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh turns emotional as party suffers rout in Canada polls: 'Those losses...' In a speech, Jagmeet Singh, the pro-Khalistani figure in Canada, thanked his family by saying, "I'm so thankful to my family. You can't do this work without great people." The speech came after NDP lost convincingly in the polls.

Ottawa (Canada):

After a crushing defeat in the polls in Canada, Jagmeet Singh, a pro-Khalistan figure and leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), delivered a speech as he thanked his supporters and his family at the NDP election party. Jagmeet turned emotional as he spoke about his love for the NDP, expressing hope for the future. He conceded his defeat at Burnaby Central in the House of Commons, which he has held since 2019.

Jagmeet Singh also announced that he will step down as the leader of the party as soon as the interim leader replaces him.

He said that the party "had really good candidates that lost tonight", adding, "I know how hard you worked. I spent time with you. You're amazing. I'm so sorry you're not going to be able to represent your communities."

Jagmeet Singh turned emotional as he said, "We may lose sometimes, and those losses hurt." He thanked his family by saying, "I'm so thankful to my family. You can't do this work without great people, and you can't do this without a great family supporting you."

Liberal Party emerges victorious

Moreover, the Liberal Party has won the federal election in Canada, culminating in a process marked by US President Donald Trump's threats of a trade war and of making the country the 51st American state.

With this result, the Liberal Party's leader and current prime minister, Mark Carney, will remain in the job and will form a new government with a new cabinet. It's still unclear if the liberals will have a majority in the Parliament or whether they will need to look for alliances with other parties.

The prime minister is chosen by parliament rather than elected directly by the voters. Historically, the party that assembles a majority in the House of Commons — either alone or with the support of another party — forms a government.

