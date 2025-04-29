Pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh fails to retain seat in Canadian polls, NDP suffers rout Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has emerged victorious in Canada's federal election, securing a fourth consecutive term, which is a rare achievement in the country's political history.

Ottawa (Canada):

Pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh stepped down as New Democratic Party (NDP) chief on Tuesday after he failed to retain his seat in the Canadian elections. Singh, who was contesting the Burnaby Central seat in British Columbia, lost to a Liberal candidate. The NDP is also set to lose its national party status, as it is unlikely to win the 12 seats required to retain the status. In a post on X, Jagmeet Singh wrote, "I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I KNOW that we will always choose hope over fear."

Mark Carney leads Liberals to victory

Moreover, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won Canada's federal election, securing a fourth consecutive term, which will be a rare achievement in the country's political history, ANI reports, quoting CBC News.

Carney succeeded Justin Trudeau after an internal party revolt led to Trudeau's resignation. He is credited with leading the Liberals through a challenging and unpredictable election campaign.

The other notable figures in the Canadian election include Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault.

The Liberals looked headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada's economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

Decoding the Trump factor

Even with Canadians grappling with the fallout from a deadly weekend attack at a Vancouver street festival, Trump was trolling them on election day, suggesting on social media that he was on their ballot and repeating that Canada should become the 51st state.

Trump's actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

While campaigning, Carney vowed that every dollar the government collects from counter-tariffs on US goods will go toward Canadian workers who are adversely affected by the trade war.

(With inputs from AP)