Prince Harry to attend King Charles III coronation on May 6: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is set to attend his father's, King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace announced in an official statement.

The palace further said that Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry's attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by his decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

The revelations included details of private conversations with his father — and his elder brother, Prince William.

The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which had become public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

